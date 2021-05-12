Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 165 fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 6,075, while 12,490 fresh cases pushed the tally to 6,52,742.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 23 from Rohtak, 16 each from Hisar and Bhiwani, 11 from Jind, 10 from Faridabad and 9 each from Gurgaon, Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri districts.

Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (2,747), Faridabad (1,237), Hisar (977), Bhiwani (802) and Sirsa (784).

The number of total active cases in the state was 1,07,058.

The total recoveries so far were 5,39,609, with over 14,000 patients recuperating during the past 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.16 per cent.

The recovery rate was 82.67 per cent.

