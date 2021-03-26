Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Haryana reported eight COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 3,125, while 1,322 fresh cases took the tally to 2,84,944, a health department bulletin said.

While two deaths were from Panchkula and Kurukshetra districts, a fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Panipat, Yamunanagar and Jind districts.

Among the districts to report a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (269), Karnal (204), Panchkula (131), Panipat (119) and Ambala (105) districts.

The number of active cases in the state were 7,795. The recovery rate was 96.17 per cent, according to the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD

