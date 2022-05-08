Leh, May 8 (PTI) Ladakh reported one fresh Covid case on Sunday that took the infection tally to 28,248, officials said.

The number of active cases now stands at two, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Horror: Class-8 Student Sodomised for a Year by 3 Men in Ludhiana; Arrested.

Presently, there is no case in the Kargil district which has recorded a total of 5,280 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic against 22,968 in Leh, officials said.

No COVId-related fatality was recorded on Saturday and the death toll remained unchanged at 228 - 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Released on police.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket.

A total of 28,018 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)