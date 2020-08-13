Thiruvananthapuram, August 13: A 38-year-old woman suffering from COVID-19 gave birth to a baby boy in an ambulance on her way to a hospital with the medical support of ambulance staff on Thursday.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja congratulated ambulance staff who volunteered to carry out the delivery. "Even after knowing she was COVID-19 positive, the service rendered by the ambulance staff with presence of mind is exemplary," Health Minister KK Shailaja said. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 66,999 COVID-19 Cases; Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 24 Lakh, Death Toll Mounts to 47,033.

Uppala, the 38-year-old woman from Kasaragod, gave birth to a baby boy inside an ambulance. The woman, who was undergoing treatment at Kasaragod General Hospital, was referred to Kannur Pariyaram Medical College by doctors after her health deteriorated.

However, as the woman suffered labour pain during the journey, the ambulance staff prepared for the delivery in the ambulance itself. After delivery mother and baby were rushed to hospital with all emergency care. The mother and baby who are undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College are safe, the medical college principal said.

The incident took place around 7.20 am on Thursday. The woman was shifted from Kasaragod General Hospital to Kannur Pariyaram Medical College on 108 Ambulance service. The Ambulance Emergency Medical Technician Robin Joseph and Pilot Anand John collected information from the doctor and then transferred the woman to the ambulance and headed to Pariyaram.

During the journey, the young woman experienced labour pains. Convinced of the need for the services of a female nurse, Sreeja also got into the ambulance. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

But during their travel Sreeja's examination revealed that the woman could not proceed without giving birth. The ambulance was parked on the side of the road and the woman gave birth at 8.23 am under the care of emergency medical technicians Robin Joseph and Sreeja. Both immediately gave first aid to the mother and baby and ensured that their health was satisfactory. After this, they were taken to Pariyaram Medical College.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)