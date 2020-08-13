New Delhi, August 13: India on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of 66,999 coronavirus cases. Till now, 23,96,637 people have contracted COVID-19 in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 6,53,622 active cases in India, while 16,95,982 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The country also reported 942 deaths in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 47,033.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 70 percent of cases due to comorbidities. India’s rate of recovery has crossed 70 percent. Delhi had the highest coronavirus recovery rate among all other states and union territories. In Delhi, close to 90 percent of people have recovered from the virus so far. India’s fatality rate has come under two percent. Maharashtra Orders 60,000 Remdesivir Vials to Curb Black Marketing of The Life-Saving Drug Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Tweet by ANI:

Spike of 66,999 cases and 942 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged & 47,033 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/pZqVRf5uJR — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. Over 5.4 lakh people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 until now in this western state of India. The coronavirus death toll also increased to 18,650. Maharashtra’s recovery rate went up from 68.79 percent to 69.64 percent on Wednesday.

In the latest development, Zydus Cadila introduced Remdac (remdesivir) for COVID-19 treatment in India on Thursday. According to reports, the price will be at Rs. 2800 for a vial. This surely comes as great news because till now the cheapest brand was from Cipla Priced at Rs. 4000.

