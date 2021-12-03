Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Punjab on Friday reported 63 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 6,03,410, a state government medical bulletin said on Friday.

No death was reported in the state in the past 24-hours, it sauid, adding the toll figure was 16,607, which also included one fatality not reported earlier.

Among fresh cases, Mohali reported 14 cases, followed by 13 in Ferozepur and nine in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases rose to 359 from 344 on Thursday.

Forty-three more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,444, the bulletin said.

The Union Territory Chandigarh reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,478.

No death was reported in the city in the past twenty-four hours. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 64 while the number of cured persons was 64,594.

