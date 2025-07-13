New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday condemned the alleged house arrest of party leader and Jammu and Kashmir MLA M Y Tarigami.

The Left party also shared an X post by Tarigami showing a padlock on the gate of his house.

Prominent leaders, including those from ruling and opposition parties, were placed under "house arrest" in Srinagar to prevent them from visiting the martyrs' graveyard to pay tributes to the 22 people killed by the Dogra army in 1931.

"We strongly condemn the house arrest of CPI(M) Central Committee member and Kulgam MLA Tarigami. This suppression of democratic rights is unacceptable," the CPI(M) said on X.

Tarigami, in a post on X, said, "A padlock on my gate, placed under house arrest and denied the right to pay homage to the July 13 martyrs. This day is etched in our collective memory -- a reminder of those who laid down their lives for the restoration of democracy and a better future for us all."

The detentions -- not officially confirmed by police or the administration -- were widely reported by leaders who posted videos and pictures showing their gates locked or blocked by security personnel to stop them from going to the Naqshband Sahib Martyrs graveyard near Nowhatta in the old city.

The Srinagar district administration had denied permission to all applicants, including the ruling National Conference leaders, to visit the graveyard.

