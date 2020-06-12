Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): Senior CPI-M leader and Panoor area committee member PK Kunjanandan passed away at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Thursday. He was 73.

Kunjanandan was sentenced for life imprisonment in RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan's murder case.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 10,956 New COVID-19 Cases & 396 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

He was undergoing treatment for an infection in his stomach for a long period. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)