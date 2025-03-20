Thiruvananthapuram, March 20: The CPI on Thursday decided to suspend senior leader K E Ismail for six months for "repeatedly engaging" in activities that harmed the party's reputation and caused divisions within the organisation. The CPI state executive, which met here on Thursday, decided to suspend Ismail, party sources said. The state executive's decision will be reported to the state council meeting, which is expected to ratify it, they said. The action against the 83-year-old leader was taken for "repeatedly engaging in activities that tarnished the CPI's reputation and created factionalism within the party", they said. Congress's Ramesh Chennithala Blames CPI(M) Student Wing for Spreading Drugs in Colleges.

Earlier, the party had sought an explanation from him, but as his response was found unsatisfactory, this action was taken, they added. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam confirmed the party's decision to suspend Ismail, a former national executive committee member and assistant secretary of the CPI in Kerala. Party sources said that the disciplinary action was taken based on a complaint filed by the Ernakulam district committee following Ismail's statements targeting a section of party leaders after the demise of former district secretary P Raju.

He had claimed that false financial allegations were used to sideline Raju within the party. Ismail, a former minister, also stated that Raju, who wanted to be active in the party, was denied opportunities. A former national executive member, Ismail is currently an invitee to the CPI Palakkad district council.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)