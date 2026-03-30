Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Himachal Pradesh government and Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, accusing them of facilitating land mafia activities and benami land deals in the state.

Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan, former MLA Rakesh Singha, and senior leader Kuldeep Singh Thanwar termed the issue "extremely serious" and demanded immediate removal of the Chief Secretary along with the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

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Sanjay Chauhan alleged that a nexus of real estate mafia and senior bureaucrats has been systematically violating laws to enable illegal land grabbing in the state. He said the party has taken strong note of the recent "Chester Hills" case in the Solan district, which has also been raised in the Assembly (Assembly).

He accused the Chief Secretary of overstepping legal jurisdiction by passing orders related to alleged construction violations under provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, despite lacking authority in such matters. Chauhan claimed this indicated a deliberate attempt to shield irregularities.

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"The Chief Secretary has no legal authority to intervene in such cases. This clearly reflects misuse of position and disregard for established legal provisions," Chauhan said.

The CPI(M) leader further stressed the importance of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, which restricts the purchase of land by non-residents without prior permission.

He alleged that large-scale violations of this provision were taking place, enabling benami transactions and illegal transfer of land.

Chauhan also questioned why the district administration in Solan failed to act despite reports of violations, stating that under the law, such properties should be vested with the government once irregularities are established.

Senior CPI(M) leader Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said, "When the mafia moved into these areas, they encroached upon common land, blocked access routes, and created fear among villagers and workers. Natural drains were filled with dumping, and people were threatened. The most alarming issue is the impact on water resources. Following amendments to the groundwater law in 2022, unrestricted borewell extraction has been allowed on private land, even for commercial activities like MSMEs. As a result, large-scale construction of hotels and buildings from Solan to Kasauli has led to excessive groundwater extraction."

"Natural water sources in adjoining villages have dried up, and farmers are the worst affected. People are struggling even for drinking water. This is not an isolated case but a pattern across Himachal from Shimla to Kufri, Fagu and beyond, where unregulated borewells for hotels and construction have depleted water resources. This is a blatant example of crony capitalism, where the mafia operates in nexus with a corrupt bureaucracy and political elements," he added.

The CPI(M) leaders reiterated that the issue goes beyond a single project like the "Chester Hills" case and reflects a systemic failure in governance and regulation.

The party demanded that the state government immediately remove the Chief Secretary to ensure a fair probe and set up an independent SIT under a judicial officer to investigate alleged benami land transactions, violations of Section 118 of land laws, and misuse of official authority.

Tanwar further warned that if the government fails to act, the party will launch a statewide agitation.

"This is the government's responsibility. When such large-scale irregularities are almost proven, the officer concerned must be removed immediately and facts brought before the public. Action should be taken against all involved. If the government fails, CPI(M) will not hesitate to gherao the Secretariat and mobilise people across the state," he said.

Earlier, CPI(M) had also accused the Chief Secretary of bypassing legal provisions in handling land-related cases and raised concerns over alleged disproportionate assets, calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

The party maintained that the unchecked activities of the land and real estate mafia are not only undermining the rule of law but also threatening Himachal Pradesh's fragile ecology and the livelihood of farmers and local communities.

Rakesh Singha, former CPI(M) MLA, echoed the concerns and said that the issue reflects a broader pattern of land encroachment by powerful interests. He alleged that the Chief Secretary had earlier also faced scrutiny over disproportionate assets and questioned the transparency of property declarations.

Singha cited instances of property acquisitions in Panchkula and New Chandigarh, claiming discrepancies in declared values and raising doubts over the legitimacy of transactions.

The CPI(M) leaders also warned that if the government fails to take prompt action, the party would launch a statewide agitation and gherao the state secretariat.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Chauhan reiterated that the party has demanded a statement from the Chief Minister in the ongoing Assembly session and immediate formation of an SIT. He emphasised that no fair investigation is possible unless the Chief Secretary is first removed from his position.

"The nexus between officials and land mafia is leading to the loot of natural resources--jal, jungle, zameen. This cannot be allowed. If the government does not act, we will intensify our agitation across the state," he said.

The CPI(M) also alleged that illegal real estate expansion linked to the same entities was taking place in Shimla and other areas, warning that such activities pose a threat to the state's ecological and socio-economic balance.

The party maintained that protecting Himachal's land and resources is critical for safeguarding the interests of farmers and local residents, and called for strict enforcement of existing land laws. (ANI)

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