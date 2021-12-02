Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday informed the special CBI court in Kochi that it had arraigned ten more accused in the Periya twin murder case at Kasaragod district which includes the former Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA KV Kunhiraman.

CBI further informed the court that the former MLA is the 21st accused in this case.

Kunhiraman is the present CPI(M) District Secretariat member. He represented the Uduma constituency in the Kasaragod district earlier. After arraigning 10 more people including the ex-MLA, the total number of accused in the case reached 24.

Yesterday, the CBI arrested five CPI(M) workers in the same case.

The case is related to the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sharath Lal, allegedly by CPI(M) activists on February 17, 2019, at Periya in Kasargode district. (ANI)

