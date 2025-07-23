New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the government to create awareness about one-stop centres, created to support women affected by violence in the city.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the directions observing the government and police did not take necessary steps and action required to achieve the purpose behind one-stop centres (OSCs).

It also directed to circulate the standard operating procedure developed for handling child pregnancies and marriages, among police personnel manning such centres.

"Sign boards for creating awareness for OSC shall also be displayed in the vicinity of schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stations, market places, police stations and other conspicuous places. The said sign boards and newspaper advertisement, apart from containing the necessary information, shall also contain the helpline number to be contacted in cases of emergency," the court said.

It further directed the Delhi government to fill all vacancies in the OSCs, including counsellors, adding it may hire contractual employees if regular postings take time, clarifying that they will have no right to seek regularisation.

The bench directed adequate training for the personnel manning such centres apart from rectification of other inadequacies.

The court further directed the Delhi government to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate among stakeholders to ensure that the OSCs functioned properly.

It also noted the submission of government counsel about the Centre releasing requisite funds to Delhi government for salaries of OSCs workers and other purposes.

The court made the observations while noting a newspaper report on "a telling story of pathetic situation prevailing in OSCs" and about the paucity of staffers to take care of the victims.

The bench said it was not satisfied with the steps and measures of either the Delhi government or Delhi Police, particularly on the publicity and creating awareness about the centres.

The court said OSCs were established to cater to the special needs of vulnerable victims and keeping any OSC not adequately staffed would ultimately lead to failure of the objects behind those centres.

The condition of OSCs in Delhi was flagged in a petition filed by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, represented by advocate Prabhsahay Kaur.

It was also highlighted that there was a serious issue of under-utilisation of the OSCs with the salaries of the employees normally being paid lump sum and not every month.

