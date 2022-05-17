New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday issued directions to officials to constitute district-level task forces to increase roadside green cover in the capital.

The minister held a review meeting with officials of his department, municipal corporations, Public Works Department, Forest Department and asked them to assess roadside green cover and identify stretches where shrubs can be planted to curb dust pollution.

The departments have been asked to formulate their action plan to increase roadside green cover in Delhi and submit a report in 15 days.

