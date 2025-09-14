North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], September 14 (ANI): As India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Asia Cup today, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that cricket matches against the neighbouring country were played even during the time when the Congress party was in power, adding that Pakistan should be defeated on the field as well.

Speaking to the reporters, the BJP leader said, "Matches used to be played even during the Congress rule. Some people do politics regarding cricket. Their patriotism awakens only when a match with Pakistan is played. We have to fight Pakistan. We fought them on our land and defeated them. We beat them on their soil in Pakistan. We will defeat them on foreign soil as well. We should not withdraw from the field."

Ghosh highlighted that Pakistani artists used to travel to India under the Congress tenure freely, and no controversy was raised then.

"Pakistani artists came, performed and earned money here for years. But nothing was told to them. They visited Pakistan, and they were good friends, but nothing was said at that time. Why is this happening suddenly?" BJP leader responded to the opposition's criticism.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said the match should be stopped in view of public sentiment.

The Supreme Court should make a decision in this, and I insist that this (the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025) should definitely be stopped, considering the sentiments of the common people," he said.

The Indian national cricket team is taking on Pakistan for the first time in an international cricket match today after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Ahead of the clash, there had been a widespread demand from the opposition to boycott the match. However, the Centre had issued no objection from the Indian team to playing against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament. (ANI)

