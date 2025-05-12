New Delhi [India] May 12 (ANI): The Southern Range of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended a family of six Bangladeshi nationals, including four minors, residing illegally in the Jhuggi area of Bawana, North Delhi. The family of illegal immigrants had been living in India without valid documentation for over five years.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Sahidul Hossain (45), his wife Parul Begum (35), and their four minor children.

According to Aditya Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Crime Branch, the family originally hails from Kamlarkuti village in Kurigram district, Bangladesh. They entered India illegally through West Bengal and had previously lived in Kharkhoda, Haryana, where they worked at a brick kiln before relocating to Delhi.

The operation was carried out following intelligence inputs developed by the Constable of the Crime Branch.

Based on surveillance and confirmed location details, the team raided a settlement in Bawana and successfully apprehended the family. During questioning, the adults initially denied their Bangladeshi nationality and failed to provide any valid Indian identity proof. However, sustained interrogation led to the recovery of Bangladeshi identity documents from their possession and a full confession.

Sahidul Hossain admitted that he had been living in India illegally since 2019. He revealed that he was lured by a fellow Bangladeshi named Kavinath, who promised better employment opportunities in India. The family's journey to India involved crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally through unfenced fields near Balahat. From there, they travelled by auto-rickshaw to Dinhata Railway Station, boarded the Brahmaputra Mail, and eventually arrived in Delhi.

Upon settling in the National Capital Region, Sahidul took up contract-based work at various brick kilns, earning approximately Rs5,000 per week. The police have initiated legal proceedings, and deportation measures are coordinated with the relevant authorities. (ANI)

