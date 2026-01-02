Patna (Bihar) [India], January 2 (ANI): Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar on Friday said the state police had worked consistently over the past year to curb crime, resulting in a significant decline across all crime categories.

Addressing the reporters, the DGP said that murders in Patna dropped by 25 per cent, while incidents of dacoity, robbery and other major crimes also witnessed a decline. At the state level, he said, all categories of crime showed a downward trend.

DGP Vinay Kumar said, "Last year, the police worked consistently to reduce crime, resulting in a noticeable decline. In Patna, murders dropped by 25%, along with decreases in crimes like dacoity and robbery. At the state level, all crime categories saw reductions. However, we are not content with merely this decrease; our goal is a society where no murders occur, which would be ideal. Over the past 20 years, all traditional crimes have steadily declined, and the Naxalite threat has been fully eliminated. Last week, three Naxalites surrendered, bringing with them two INSAS rifles, four SLRs, and over 500 rounds of ammunition. We are working to rehabilitate them and their families... In regions previously affected by Naxalites and left-wing extremism, we are working to ensure that residents access all government schemes, helping them to integrate them into mainstream society fully... Our current challenge is the rising threat of drugs, and we are responding quickly. In cybercrime, law enforcement dismantles gangs involved in widespread cyber offences daily... We are making continuous progress in this area. Police stations now exist in every district, and a dedicated unit for cyber narcotics has been established... We are committed to safeguarding the youth from both threats, and soon, we expect to see remarkable success..."

However, Vinay Kumar stressed that the police were not satisfied with the reduction alone, stating that the ultimate goal was to create a society with zero murders, which he described as the ideal situation.

He added, "Last year, there were no communal incidents... Regarding previous major incidents, we have made significant progress, and most cases are now in trial. This year as well, our commitment remains firm: to digital policing, to maintaining full control over law and order, to combating serious crimes, to tackling cybercrimes, to running awareness campaigns on drug trafficking and its harmful impact on youth, and to engaging people from all segments of society in these initiatives... We also plan to implement the central government's vibrant village program."

He said that over the last two decades, traditional crimes have steadily declined, and the Naxalite threat has been completely eliminated from Bihar. The DGP informed that three Naxalites surrendered last week, handing over two INSAS rifles, four SLRs and more than 500 rounds of ammunition. He said efforts were underway to rehabilitate the surrendered extremists and their families.

Vinay Kumar said that in areas previously affected by Naxalism and left-wing extremism, the police and administration were working to ensure that residents receive the benefits of all government welfare schemes, enabling their integration into mainstream society.

Highlighting emerging challenges, the DGP said drug trafficking and cybercrime were now the major threats. He said law enforcement agencies were taking swift action to dismantle cybercrime gangs involved in large-scale offences daily. Dedicated cyber police stations have been established in every district, along with a special cyber narcotics unit, he added.

He said the police were committed to protecting youth from drugs and cyber threats and expressed confidence that significant success would be achieved soon.

Outlining priorities for the current year, DGP said the Bihar Police remained committed to digital policing, maintaining strict law and order, combating serious crimes and cyber offences, conducting awareness campaigns against drug abuse, and ensuring public participation across all sections of society.

He also said that the police planned to implement the Central Government's Vibrant Village Programme. (ANI)

