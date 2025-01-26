Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) An alleged criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as his "repeated criminal activities" have posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquility in the region, police said.

Sunil Kumar alias "Kashu", a resident of Radwan village of Ramgarh, has been booked under PSA after obtaining a formal detention order from the Samba district magistrate, a police spokesman said.

He said the booked criminal, in his late twenties, has been subsequently lodged in Udhampur District Jail.

He said multiple cases are registered against the notorious criminal at Ramgarh, Vijaypur, Samba and Ghagwal police stations in Samba district and Rajbagh police station in Kathua district.

"The repeated criminal activities of the notorious criminal have posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquility in the region," the spokesman said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

