New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said the new progressive criminal laws have moved the country away from a punishment-centric approach towards a justice-driven legal framework.

The minister's remarks came on the occasion of completing one year of the successful implementation of the new criminal laws.

An exhibition titled 'A Golden Year of Trust in the Justice System' took place at Bharat Mandapam here on this occasion.

Speaking at the event, Rai lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said the new system ensures swift, fair and transparent justice through technological innovations.

Special timelines have been set for crimes against women and children -- with provisions to frame charges within 60 days and complete hearings within 45 days in grievous cases, he added.

The minister emphasised the new laws are not merely about punishment, but about delivering justice.

They were crafted to instil public trust, eliminate corruption and implement a time-bound and tech-enabled justice system, said Rai.

"This transformation is not just a legal reform, but a movement to foster societal trust and ensure safety. It has also broadened legal education and capacity across the country," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was also present on the occasion, said that India continued to bear the burden of colonial-era laws introduced as early as 1856, laws built on a mindset that treated the Indians as subordinates and subjects focusing on punishment rather than justice.

She noted that while governments came and went, few ever questioned the appropriateness of these laws for an independent India.

Criticising the earlier governments, Gupta said that legislative amendments were often made for political gain, to preserve power, strengthen vote banks and not to serve people.

Organised by the Delhi government's Home Department, the aim of this exhibition was to raise public awareness about the three new criminal laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

These laws came into effect on July 1 last year.

