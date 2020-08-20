Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A criminal who was on the run was arrested after an encounter with police in Sambhal district here on Thursday morning.

The police have also seized a service pistol from his possession.

According to the police, Naseem the criminal on the run was shot in his leg during the encounter in which one police constable was also injured while retaliating.

Alok Kumar Jaiswal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sambhal told ANI, "We have also seized a service pistol from his (Naseem) possession which was stolen during a protest in December."

"Both (Naseem and injured constable) are admitted to the hospital for treatment," the police official said. (ANI)

