New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A critically-ill army personnel was airlifted from Kargil in an IAF's An-32 on Saturday, using the transport aircraft at the "edge of its performance envelope", officials said.

High altitude and extreme temperatures make Kargil in Ladakh Union Territory, a formidable challenge for transport operations during summers, they said.

An IAF official said the critically-ill man was airlifted in an An-32 aircraft from Kargil to Command Hospital, Chandimandir in the morning.

A military cantonment is located in Chandimandir in Haryana.

"This mission was executed at first light, using the aircraft at the edge of its performance envelope," he said.

