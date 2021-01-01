Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asserted that he and his government welcome criticism from the media as it encourages them to work better for the people of the state. Sonowal, in an interaction with mediapersons, urged them not to hesitate to criticise the administration as "this is necessary for the government to work in the interest of the people and the state". He also asked them to work as a part of "Team Assam" and draw the government's attention to various anomalies and shortcomings which will help it to take action for the welfare of the people.

The state has weathered many storms but people have shown immense resilience. The younger generation is eager to work in all sectors and help the state emerge as a developed one, the chief minister said. "I have not called you to highlight the government's success story but the media must have seen how the youths are working in all sectors - agriculture, industry, education, culture and sports to help the state compete with the advanced states of the country," Sonowal said. He urged all to emphasise on education, culture and sports as a focus on these will help the society emerge strong and make progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged people to be 'Atmanirbhar' and "I firmly believe that if we all take a pledge to utilise our resources - both natural and human - we will become self-reliant,", Sonowal said.

He said that Assam's forest cover has increased by 225 square kilometre, 8.50 crore plants have been planted across the state, tiger population has increased in Manas National Park and rhino poaching has stopped.

These indicators are a positive sign for the state, the chief minister said. During the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been realised how important it is to maintain the green cover of the environment and the state government since assuming power has ensured that ecology is respected, Sonowal said.

"We cannot grow our economy at the cost of ecology. We will have to establish a balance between the two," he said.

He also thanked the frontline workers, including mediapersons, who toiled hard, risking their lives and family members, during the pandemic.

