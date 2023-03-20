Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday met farmers in Amber assembly constituency whose crops have suffered damage due to the recent rains and hailstorm, and demanded that the state government compensate them.

Rains triggered by Western Disturbance have lashed several parts of the state in the last three days.

Crops have been completely destroyed by the hailstorm, and the farmers have suffered huge losses. The state government should assess the damage to the crops and give compensation to the farmers as soon as possible, he said after visiting farms in Amber constituency.PTI SDA

