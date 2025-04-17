Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is celebrating its 86th Central Reserve Police Force Day in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (April 17).

On March 19, the then home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, conferred the CRPF's flag, and hence, the day is recognised as CRPF Day every year. However, the celebration has been extended this year, with an event being held on April 17.

The event also witnessed the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Initially established as the Crown Representatives Police on July 27, 1939, in response to escalating political turmoil and unrest within the princely states, the CRPF has evolved into one of the oldest and most distinguished central paramilitary forces in the country. The force's creation was influenced by the Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936, which underscored the need for a robust internal security apparatus.

Post-independence, the CRPF underwent a significant transformation. On December 28, 1949, through an Act of Parliament, it was renamed the Central Reserve Police Force. This legislative act not only bestowed the new name but also established the CRPF as an armed entity under the jurisdiction of the union government. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, envisioned a multifaceted role for the force, aligning its functions with the evolving needs of a newly independent nation.

The CRPF assumed its current name on December 28, 1949, following the enactment of the CRPF Act. Over time, the CRPF has evolved into a formidable organisation, now comprising 246 battalions. The force is headed by a Director General and is further divided into four zones located in Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.

Key responsibilities of the CRPF are maintaining law and order with crowd and riot control; countering insurgency operations; collaborating with forest departments to protect wildlife sanctuaries and national parks from poaching and illegal logging activities, and participating in relief operations during natural disasters floods, earthquakes, and cyclones.

Some of the special CRPF units include the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), VIP Security Wing, and Mahilla Battalions. (ANI)

