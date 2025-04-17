New Delhi, April 17: Gold prices in India surged to record highs on April 17, 2025, driven by the continued weakening of the US dollar. Gold, a traditional symbol of prosperity and purity, has deep cultural roots in India, often associated with goddess Lakshmi and significant life events like weddings and festivals. However, while investors benefit from the rising value, the soaring prices are straining household budgets, especially during the peak wedding season.

Across major Indian metro cities, prices for all categories of gold—18K, 22K, and 24K—saw a notable increase of around INR 99 per gram. In Delhi, 24 carat gold now sells at INR 9,632 per gram, up from INR 9,533 yesterday. Similarly, in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, 24 carat gold is priced at INR 9,617 per gram, marking an all-time high. Gold Rate Today, April 16, 2025: Gold Soars INR 1,650 To Hit All-Time High of INR 98,100 per 10 Grams, Silver Jumps INR 1,900 Amid US-China Trade War.

Here are the latest rates for 1 gram of gold in top cities:

City-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram Today

City 18K (1 gm) 22K (1 gm) 24K (1 gm) Ahmedabad INR 7,217 INR 8,820 INR 9,622 Bangalore INR 7,213 INR 8,815 INR 9,617 Chennai INR 7,260 INR 8,815 INR 9,617 Delhi INR 7,226 INR 8,831 INR 9,633 Hyderabad INR 7,214 INR 8,815 INR 9,617 Mumbai INR 7,214 INR 8,816 INR 9,618 Pune INR 7,213 INR 8,815 INR 9,617 Kolkata INR 7,213 INR 8,815 INR 9,617 Surat INR 7,217 INR 8,820 INR 9,622 Agra INR 7,225 INR 8,830 INR 9,632 Aurangabad INR 7,213 INR 8,815 INR 9,617 Amritsar INR 7,225 INR 8,830 INR 9,632 Belgaum INR 7,213 INR 8,815 INR 9,617

Other cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, and Kolkata reflect similar trends, with minor regional variations. Gold Rate Today, March 17, 2025: As Gold Prices See Modest Fall, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

With prices expected to remain high due to global economic uncertainties, financial experts advise careful planning for those investing or buying gold for personal use.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).