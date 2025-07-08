Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief G P Singh on Tuesday visited the camps set up in Jammu and Kashmir for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and reviewed the security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage, officials said.

The CRPF DG visited the camps at Qazigund and Mirbazar in south Kashmir, they said.

On his way to the valley, Singh reviewed the security arrangements for the pilgrimage at several places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

"During his journey along the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route from Jammu to Srinagar, DG CRPF Shri G P Singh reviewed the security preparedness firsthand," the CRPF said on X.

The paramilitary force said the DG interacted with officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces at Ramban, gaining insights into the coordinated security grid.

The CRPF said the DG also interacted with officials of the police and other security forces at Kali Mata Mandir, Tekri.

