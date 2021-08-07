New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable was found hanging at his residence on Saturday.

The Head Constable was found hanging at Smriti Van Park, Mayur Vihar Phase III in Delhi, police informed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Boy Smashes Brother's Head With Cooking Cylinder Over Financial Issues, Also Kills Nephew.

According to the son of the deceased, the constable was suffering from depression for the last one month as he had been transferred to Jharkhand. The family does not suspect any foul play.

"A case has been registered," said Delhi police. (ANI)

Also Read | Online Fraud In Chandigarh: High Court Judge Duped of Rs 25,500 by Fraudsters; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)