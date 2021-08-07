Lucknow, August 7: A tragic incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old boy killed his elder brother by smashing his head with a cylinder and also killed his nephew after a heated argument over a financial matter. Reports inform that the 19-year-old accused committed the crime in Hardoi on Friday. The teenager was arrested and the gas cylinder used in the crime was recovered by the cops. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place after a fight broke out between the brother, which was later joined by the nephew.

As per details by Ajay Kumar, the SP of Hardoi, the two brothers, identified as 19-year-old Anmol and 30-year-old Awadesh got into a fight over a financial issue. Later, their 14-year-old nephew named Aashu also joined the fight leading to a physical altercation. The official said that Aashu sustained severe blows. As per preliminary investigations, Anmol was fed up with Awadesh that he did not contribute anything to the family despite earning well. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stones Friend to Death in Meerut, Arrested.

On Tuesday, Anmol's father asked him to visit Awadesh and seek his help in finding a job following which Anmol left for Kotwali city and started living with Awadesh, who stayed in a garage with their nephew Aashu and worked in a bicycle shop.

A few days later, the brothers had a heated exchange over money issues. On the same night, Anmol smashed Awadesh’s head with a cooking cylinder while he was sleeping. Soon after, Aashu woke up to Awadesh’s cries and tried to stop Anmol, but Anmol hit him too, leading to the death of both of them.

