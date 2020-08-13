Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) A CRPF inspector allegedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself using his service rifle at a camp of the paramilitary force in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Inspector M Damodharan of 141 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shot himself with his service weapon early on Wednesday in the camp located in the old building of Shergari police station here, the officials said.

Damodharan was injured and rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, they said.

