Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was injured after militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party here on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred at 8.55 pm at Sanat Nagar Chowk here, they said.

A CRPF jawan was injured in the explosion. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officials said.

In a similar incident, militants had targeted a security forces party in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, injuring a CRPF head constable and two civilians.

