Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) A 45-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead inside a security camp on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

Praful Kumar, who originally hailed from Assam, was on guard duty inside his post in Greater Kailash locality when he shot himself with his service rifle, the officials said.

They said his colleagues rushed him to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The motive behind him taking the extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings in this connection.

