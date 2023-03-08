Jammu and Kashmir, March 8: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 90 Battalion celebrated Holi on Tuesday at Anantnag in South Kashmir.

The celebrations began with a pooja performed by the priest and were attended by DIG CRPF DP Upadhaya and other soldiers. The occasion was celebrated with Holika Dahan - a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil is performed.

CRPF Jawans exchanged colours and distributed sweets. DIG CRPF DP Upadhya, while speaking to ANI, said, "I wish everyone on the occasion of Holi. This time Holi and Shab-e-barat fall on the same day. I feel this will help in the cause of unity of the nation, and both religions will work for the country's development."

DIG CRPF Upadhya said, "I send best wishes to the people of Kashmir, CRPF soldiers and my country's people. God gives you happiness and helps you in your path of development. This will help us in becoming a strong nation."

When asked about the soldiers' morale in the unit on being far away from home, DIG stated that morale is high in the battalion.

"We all are happy; the motivation of soldiers and high-ranking officials is very high. We are far from our homes but for whom? In the service of the nation. We use social media to interact with our close ones. You can see soldiers from all religious communities celebrating. They are happy," he added. (ANI)