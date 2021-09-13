Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday recovered a suspicious bag near Police Public School in Bemina, Srinagar.

According to the CRPF, the bag had four grenades.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 7 Grenades Found Outside CRPF Bunker in Srinagar.

"A suspicious bag was recovered near Police Public School in Bemina, Srinagar. CRPF recovered the bag with 4 grenades from the road divider," CRPF informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Equity Indices in Red, Reliance Industries Slips 2.2%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)