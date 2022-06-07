New Delhi, June 7 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday seized a huge cache of ammunition from Lohardaga district in Jharkhand in three separate joint search operations.

The CRPF, a Central paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted these searches at specific locations in Chapal, Jurni and Guni villages based on a tip-off.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

The seized ammunition includes six Improvised Explosive Devices (2 kg each), two bundle wires and 40 pieces of MSeal packets and 421 rounds of live cartridges.

On specific intelligence, CRPF's 158 Battalion troops along with state police carried out searches at around 10 am at Chapal village under Serendag police station and recovered 289 rounds of live cartridges.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes ‘Girlfriend’ After Spiking Her Drink in Bhopal; Arrested.

In the second such operation conducted at Jurni village under Serendag police station at around 11.55 am, the CRPF and the police recovered a total of 132 rounds of live cartridges.

The security forces seized six IEDs, two bundle wires and 40 pieces of MSeal packets when they carried out searches at Guni village at about 12.30 pm.

The CRPF, with a strength of more than 3 lakh personnel, is the leading force for the internal security of the country. It is handling counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and left-wing extremism apart from handling duties related to installation security, polling duties and VIP security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)