New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF is mulling to overhaul its transfer and posting procedures by giving preference to subject experts in handling specialised operational tasks and making the entire system online, a senior official said on Monday.

The decision, officials said, was conveyed by CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari to his troops during a regular webinar session with the force personnel.

This will be the first time that such an exercise will be done across all the formations of the force, the official said.

The force chief informed the personnel that a software is being developed to streamline and launch an online system for transfer and posting in the about 3.25 lakh personnel force deployed in three combat theatres of Left Wing Extremism, counter-terrorist operations in Kashmir Valley and counter-insurgency task in the northeast, he said.

It is also being mulled to post some personnel and officers as per their expertise, earned by way of education or work experience in elite organisations like the Special Protection Group (SPG) that guards the prime minister or the National Security Guard (NSG) that undertakes counter-terrorist operations and secures high-risk VIPs, he said.

It is also being thought that an official who has a degree and education in civil engineering is deputed to the works or constructions wing, while a computer or information technology graduate is posted to work in the cyber wing, the official said.

During the online conference, the force chief also asserted that all protocols related to COVID-19 should be followed. The force has had over 6,600 coronavirus cases till now, out of which, more than 4,800 personnel have recovered and 33 have succumbed to the pandemic.

The force has also decided to clock 1 crore kms walking by its personnel and their families to mark the 'Fit India' campaign of the government.

The force chief has himself completed 60 kms run under this initiative aimed to promote healthy life style, the official said.

The webinar was also addressed by the highest gallantry award winning officer of the force, Assistant Commandant Naresh Kumar, 35, who was again awarded another bravery medal on this Independence Day on August 15. This was his seventh such decoration in the last four years.

The officer told the personnel that the man behind the weapon is the most important aspect as he briefed them about the composition and tactics of the elite CRPF quick action team (QAT) that undertakes counter-terrorist operations in Kashmir Valley.

Kumar had led this unit till recently.

