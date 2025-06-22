Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 22 (ANI): Following the arrest of two individuals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly sheltering terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said the development would prove crucial in uncovering key details about the perpetrators' connections and operational network.

"If Pakistan does not work towards curbing the terror activities, it would become a victim of their terrorism and will be destroyed if it does not walk on the right path now," said Kavinder Gupta.

Speaking to ANI, about the arrests, the BJP leader said, "After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, our agencies were steadfast on finding the accused. It was a brutal attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. India retaliated to the attack in the most befitting manner."

"A lot of things will be revealed in the investigation now after the NIA has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists for the horrendous attack. The breakthrough will help discover who the individuals are linked to and about their networks," said Gupta.

"We will stop cross-border infiltration, but the bigger problem is the people supporting them from within the country... Pakistan is a country where different departments work differently, and even when they have been shamed on the international forum, they run such a business against India. They become victim of their own terrorism, and the fire of separatism will break the nation. Pakistan will be destroyed if it does not walk on the right path now," he added.

Speaking about the US strikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities, Gupta said, "We are the supporters of peace... Hopefully, the violence does not spread to the entire world. This is a sign of World War 3 and should be stopped responsibly... Prime Minister Modi may say something about it soon."

Meanwhile, after the US launched strikes at Iran's nuclear facilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing deep concern at the recent escalations and calling for "immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy."

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," PM Modi stated.

He emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution and said, "Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."

Speaking from the White House, Trump on Saturday (US local time) announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned the latter of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program.

A statement issued by AEOI confirmed that early on Sunday morning, Iran's nuclear sites were "subjected to savage aggression--an act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT."

"This action, which violates international regulations, unfortunately took place under the indifference--and even complicity--of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military action under the leadership of Trump, stating that Trump's bold decision to target Iranian nuclear facilities will change history.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel.

Meanwhile, India continues its evacuation efforts for Indian nationals in Iran, with multiple flights planned to bring back citizens from the conflict-hit region. (ANI)

