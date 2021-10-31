Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Arbaaz Merchant, who was arrested by the NCB in the cruise drugs case on October 3, was released from the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai on Sunday, three days after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The high court had on Thursday allowed the bail plea of Merchant along with that of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, who were also arrested in the same case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

While Aryan Khan was released from the Arthur Road jail on Saturday, Dhamecha walked out of the Byculla women's jail here around 11 am on Sunday.

Merchant was released from the jail later in the day after completion of all the legal formalities.

Talking to reporters outside the jail, his father Aslam Merchant said, "Strict conditions have been set by the high court while granting bail to him. But being an advocate, I will ensure that these conditions are complied with. We like to follow the rules and regulations...He will not do anything that may go against him."

On Friday afternoon, the high court had made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

In the five-page order, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court. They will also have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

A special court in Mumbai had on Saturday granted bail to alleged drug peddler Aachit Kumar and eight others, who were arrested by the NCB following the raid on the cruise ship. Of the 20 persons arrested by the NCB after the raid, as many as 14 have got bail so far.

