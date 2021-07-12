New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Shekhar Mande, Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), visited the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine's (CSIR-IIIM) branch lab in Srinagar and the institute's field station in Pulwama and took stock of ongoing activities, a statement said on Monday.

Interacting with women self-help groups and entrepreneurs associated with lavender farming, Mande expressed satisfaction that the adoption of lavender farming has brought a substantial enhancement in their income and employment generation.

Mande, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), assured the farmers and entrepreneurs that scientific and technological advisory and support would be provided for further expansion of the crop, its processing, value addition and marketing to achieve self-sufficiency.

He further emphasised on the need for integration of apiary with aromatic crop production for maximising farm productivity and profitability.

D Srinivasa Reddy, Director CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, while highlighting the significance of the field station in Pulwama, said the site had been the epicentre of industrial farming, especially lavender, for enhancing farmers' income and women empowerment in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

He also informed that CSIR-IIIM intends to extend different industry-oriented crops on a mass scale for the production of value-added products and other raw materials.

Shahid Rasool, scientist in-charge of Bonera Farm in Pulwama, informed that a sustained approach through different projects, mission programmes, practical training and skill for producing and processing different crops are imparted.

Farmers are hand-held for the commercial production of different crops through the supply of free quality planting, facilities for distillation of the harvested crop produce, market linkages and technical advisory.

Mande and Reddy also met Manoj Sinha, the Lt Governor of J&K, and apprised him about the introduction of lavender and other high-value cash crops by CSIR in the union territory.

The DG-CSIR also informed the L-G about the other CSIR S&T initiatives in J&K and offered implementation of the CSIR technologies relevant to the union territory especially for societal development and rural empowerment.

Sinha appreciated the CSIR initiatives and also emphasised on scientific and industrial training of the talented youth of J&K.

He desired that the information with regards to all the readily available technologies of CSIR may be shared with the J&K UT government to have further brainstorming to explore possibilities of their implementation, the statement added.

For more than 35 years, CSIR-IIIM has been carrying out R&D studies on lavender's agro- and processing technologies for achieving higher productivity and quality indices.

A high oil yielding variety known as RRL-12 was developed by CSIR-IIIM.

The institute has been carrying out several state and centrally sponsored mission mode projects like CSIR-Aroma Mission for mass scale cultivation of the crop.

It is estimated that the farmers cultivating lavender achieve five-six-fold more income (Rs 4-5 lakh per hectare) than traditional crops.

The lavender crop cultivation area in the UT has seen a surge in the past 10 years due to various initiatives taken and implemented by CSIR-IIIM, Jammu.

Lavender is being grown in J&K over an estimated area of 900 acres with an annual production of 3,000 kgs of lavender oil.

The institute is up-scaling the acreage under the crop. It intends to cover an area of 1,500 hectares in the next two-three years for achieving a sustainable production regime to meet the increasing demand for lavender oil nationally and internationally, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)