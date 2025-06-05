New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirodjiddin Muhriddin here on Thursday and discussed ways to further boost cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

"It is my pleasure to have met Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Mr. Sirodjiddin Muhriddin, ahead of the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue, at NGMA, New Delhi today. From Farsi manuscripts to Kathak classes in Dushanbe, from yoga to youth exchanges — our civilisational ties run deep & I am glad to be furthering them with this interaction," Shekhawat posted on X.

He also shared some visual glimpses of the meeting between them.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

India is hosting the fourth edition of the Central Asia Dialogue to forge a closer, wider and stronger partnership with the region, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are attending the conclave to be held in Delhi on Friday.

In another post on X, Shekhawat shared some details about his meeting with a Vietnamese delegation led by Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politbureau Member of Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Chairman of CPV's Central Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation.

"I am pleased to have met H.E. Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia and his delegation in New Delhi. Spoke of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha that drew 14 million devotees in Vietnam, ASI's ongoing restoration of the My Son temples, and the growing ease of travel, tourism and trust — with direct flights, Buddhist circuits, cultural exchange, and over 200 scholarships drawing our countries ever closer. Wished them best for their stay & tour of India in the coming days," he posted.

This meeting also took place at the NGMA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)