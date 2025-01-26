India News | Culture Ministry's R-Day Tableau Celebrates India's Economy; CPWD Shows 75 Years of Constitution

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): India's Republic Day celebrations are incomplete without a tableau of different states and Departments showcased on Kartavya Path. The theme for this year's Republic Day tableaux is "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas."

A total of sixteen tableaus from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments, and organisations participated in the display.

The tableaux of the Ministry of Culture celebrated India's economy under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

It honoured India's timeless prosperity, cultural wealth, and vision for a sustainable and prosperous future. The tableau featured the magnificent Yazh, an ancient Tamil string instrument, symbolisng India's deep-rooted musical traditions and artistic craftsmanship.

The Kumhar's Wheel represents transformation, continuity, and creative productivity. A kinetic installation depicts a Kalpavriksha (wish-fulfilling tree) morphing into a golden bird, symbolising India's cultural resources and its rise as a creative economic powerhouse.

On either side, digital arches showcase dynamic representations of various artistic and cultural domains, including performing arts, literature, cinema, and visual arts. The tableau encapsulates the idea of blending heritage with development, reinforcing the vision of "Development with Heritage."

Further, the tableau from the Department of Animal Husbandry went down Kartavya Path, dedicated to the indigenous cows of India, showcasing their contribution to sustainable rural development and their enduring legacy.

The front part of the tableau depicted India's first place in milk production in the world. The central part of the tableau presents a vibrant rural scene that highlights the economic contribution of indigenous breeds and the empowerment of women in the dairy sector.

The last part of the tableau has a lifelike depiction of Kamadhenu or Surabhi. According to Indian mythology, Kamdhenu is a sacred cow, a symbol of prosperity, and fulfills all desires.

On the side of the tableau, the sacred role of indigenous cows is depicted in festivals and religious rituals; on the other hand, their economic contribution is depicted through dairy products like ghee and curd which reflects livelihood of people and their role in the Indian economy.

CPWD tableau commemorated the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949. The front features the Ashoka Chakra and a Wheel of Time, symbolising the eternal flow of life. Behind it, the Constitution is displayed as the supreme legal document declaring India a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic, assuring justice, equality, and liberty to its citizens.

The sides of the tableau are adorned with depictions of Dr B R Ambedkar, who chaired the drafting committee for the Constitution. Live floral decorations in vibrant colours enhance the tableau's appeal, symbolising the richness of India's heritage and Constitutional values.

Ahead of this, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system. (ANI)

