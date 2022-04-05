New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 185 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 13 lakh (13,52,233) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The ministry said over 1.97 crore (1,97,65,419) vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group so far.

More than 2.37 crore (2,37,62,364) precaution doses have been given to healthcare and frontline workers as well as those aged above 60 years so far, the ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.

