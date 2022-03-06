Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Sunday asked builders and construction contractors to rein in noise pollution and provide relief to the people of the metropolis.

Addressing people via a Facebook Live session, Pandey, who was appointed to the top post recently, said construction activities were important but "at the same time, citizens should at least have a noise-free Sunday or noise-free nights".

He told the construction sector it would have to follow rules and time norms as laid down by the law and appealed to them to not give the police a chance to pull them up for violations.

"You (those from the construction sector) are also citizens of Mumbai. You won't like it if somebody constantly hammers in your midst and makes it difficult for you to to talk to your kin. I'm sure builders and contractors are listening to this and so are policemen, who have been instructed to do what they need to do," Pandey said.

Announcing an important step, the commissioner said there should be a diary in every senior citizen's house that beat constables, sub inspectors and inspectors will have to sign post inspection, adding that the step would help the force identify those in need in this segment.

He promised senior citizens that they would soon experience a positive change from this and similar steps, and asked them to contact the commissioner's Whatsapp number for grievances.

"You will have our absolute confidence, I will reach out to you. I will definitely respond and if you are in a distress. you should contact us," he said addressing senior citizens during the session.

About city properties of people living abroad getting usurped by unscrupulous elements, Pandey said instructions had been given out to the force and such acts would not be tolerated and action would be taken to the correct the wrongs.

Speaking on traffic issues, he said his personnel must put up large boards indicating parking areas.

Pandey added that traffic violators, including those driving rashly or not wearing helmets, will not only be fined but will also be booked.

