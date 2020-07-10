Aurangabad, Jul 10 (PTI) Curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra's Nanded district from the next week to check the rise in coronavirus cases, authorities said on Friday.

With 34 persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday morning, total number of cases in the district rose to 558.

Also Read | India and China Hold 16th Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

The curfew will start on the midnight of July 12 and continue till the midnight of July 20, said an official release.

As per the guidelines issued by the district administration, medical facilities and government offices will operate in a normal manner during curfew while ration shops, vegetable vendors, milk shops and cooking gas vendors will operate during prescribed hours.

Also Read | HRD Ministry Cancels National Institute of Open Schooling Exams Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Results to be Declared Based on Assessment Scheme.

Agriculture-related work can continue during this period, it added.

358 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district while 175 patients are undergoing treatment, a health official said. Twenty-five coronavirus patients have died in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)