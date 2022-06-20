By Rajnish Singh And Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that cyber security is integral to national security and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is committed to making it robust.

Also Read | US Researchers Develop Glucose-Meter-Based Test to Monitor Antibody Levels to Fight COVID-19.

Addressing a gathering at a national conference on Cyber Safety and National Security (Cyber Apradh Se Azadi - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), the Home Minister also stressed on the need for public awareness, mentioning that it is most important for cyber security.

"In this digital era, it is not possible to do development without ensuring Cyber secure India," Shah said.

Also Read | IIT Kanpur Develops Cheap and Easy to Use E.coli Water Testing Kit.

Noting that reporting of cybercrimes increased from 3,377 in 2012 to 50,000 in 2020, the Home Minister said the government is committed to creating the most secure cyber atmosphere in India.

With the initiative of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said India is going forward in all areas, and the usage of technology has been taken to all levels.

"But if cyber security is not ensured, this strength can become a huge challenge for us," Shah said.

"We all know how important the building of a cyber secure India is, for the development of the nation. In today's era, India's development can't be done without cyber security."

The Home Minister said it is the vision of Prime Minister Modi that every Indian should empower themselves through technology and the internet.

Due to the Digital India program, empowerment and positive changes have taken place in our lives, said Shah, adding "how India's Bhim APP has gone global".

The conference was organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The conference is part of the efforts to create mass awareness for the prevention of cyber crimes in the country.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in the run-up to tomorrow's conference had also organized functions at 75 places in different States and Union Territories on Cyber Hygiene, Prevention of Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and National Security under the banner "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" from June 8 to 17.

The Conference was also be attended by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Culture, and from the States and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations amongst others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)