New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A 58-year-old man, who was returning to his home after duty, died allegedly after an unidentified vehicle hit his bicycle in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said on Monday.

Ramyash, resident of northwest Delhi's Siraspur area, was a machine operator at a cold storage in Azadpur area, they said.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Official Notice Regarding CBT-1 Result, CBT-2 Schedule Released Online at rrbcdg.gov.in; Know Details Here.

According to police, the accident took place on December 4 at around 10.30 pm when the victim was on his way home from work.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | 'Omicron Intensity Lower if Both Doses Vaccine Taken', Says Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the spot to identify the vehicle which hit the cycle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)