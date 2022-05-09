Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): Trinamool Congress General Sectary Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's three-day program in West Midnapore and Jhargram has been rescheduled due to the prediction of cyclone 'Asani'.

"The new dates for CM Banerjee's visit are May 17, 18, and 19 instead of May 10, 11, and 12. Everyone has been instructed to be alert, due to the storm. So that's why the program of honorable CM is rescheduled", said Kunal Ghosh.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has put on alert its employees and disaster management teams in view of Cyclone Asani, which is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclone, Mayor Firhad Hakim said today.

He said the leaves of some employees are being canceled to deal with any emergency.

Farmers in West Bengal's East Midnapore district are bracing up for Cyclone 'Asani' as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The farmers in the last two cyclones suffered a loss of life and property. According to the IMD, Kolkata and south Bengal is likely to receive heavy rain between May 10 and 13. Before that farmers are trying to save their harvested crops from the field.

In May 2020, Amphan hit the region, which was catastrophic and caused widespread damage in West Bengal and Odisha. One year later, another Cyclone Yaas appeared on May 26. Cyclone Amphan had uprooted hundreds of trees in the city, blocking thoroughfares and snapping power supply for days in some areas.

Meanwhile, Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and along and off West Bengal and Odisha coasts from May 10 till further notice. The sea conditions near the Odisha coast will become rough on Monday and rougher on May 10. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10.

The administrations of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas three districts are keeping cyclone shelters, schools, and other pucca structures, dry food, and necessary medicines ready.

Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning said that the cyclonic storm named 'Asani' is expected to further intensify in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

