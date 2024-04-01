Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited cyclone-affected areas in Sepahijala district on Monday and assured of providing possible assistance to affected residents.

CM Saha, along with Kamalasagar Constituency MLA Antara Deb Sarkar and other government officials, visited the Lembutali area to take stock of the situation there. CM Saha met with affected families and promised to provide them with the necessary support and assistance.

Speaking to ANI, the Tripura CM said, "I was made aware of the affected areas and devastation caused by the cyclone that took place earlier on Sunday morning. Today I visited the affected areas and families. It's truly heartbreaking to see the damages caused by the cyclone. I have ordered all the officials to take proper action so that everyone gets proper support."

A cyclone struck various parts of Tripura and caused major damage to households and crops on Sunday.

According to the State Emergency Operation Center in Agartala, 37 houses were destroyed, 125 were severely damaged and 454 structures were partially damaged.

Out of the eight districts, Sepahijala district reported maximum damage, with an impact on around 392 houses, including 355 houses in Bishalgarh sub-division, 23 houses in Jampuijala sub-division, and 14 houses in Sonamura Sub-division.

Apart from Sepahijala district, 14 houses were severely damaged in Unakoti, 124 in Dhalai, 21 houses in West District, 33 houses in Khowai, 24 houses in Gomati, and 8 houses in South district.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Agartala on Monday issued a warning for Tripura. "Thunderstorm with Lightning and Gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over the Districts of Tripura," it said.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted a cyclonic circulation over Assam, bringing rainfall all over the northeast region in the coming days.

"A fresh spell of intense rainfall/thunderstorm likely over Northeast India from 30th March to 01st April 2024," the IMD said in a post on X on Saturday.

According to officials, apart from the houses, many trees were uprooted, and electricity poles were damaged leading to power outages, road blockades, and damage caused to vehicles due to fallen trees and electric poles.

Earlier, strong winds, heavy rains, and lightning also struck southeastern Manipur and Assam's Jorhat on Sunday, causing damage to several houses, crops, and livestock shelters.

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms caused damage in parts of Assam's Kamrup district and neighbouring areas, affecting normal life. (ANI)

