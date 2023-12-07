India News | Cyclone Michaung: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed in Four TN Districts Today

Schools to remain shut in Chennai on Thursday due to severe waterlogging. (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- will remain closed on Thursday.

Schools and colleges in the Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur blocks of Kancheepuram will also remain closed.

However, schools and colleges in Walajabad and Utiramerur will function as usual.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone 'Michaung'.

Singh will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister and chief secretary, during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, will also accompany the Defence Minister during his aerial survey.

After his aerial visit, the Defence Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.

Earlier, on Wednesday, CM Stalin took stock of affected areas due to Cyclone Michaung and distributed necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai.

"The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our fieldwork with the hope that the situation will improve soon!" MK Stalin posted from his official handle on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones to Cyclone Michaung.

"My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

