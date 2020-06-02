India News | Cyclone 'Nisarga' to Hit Maharashtra Coastline with High Wind Speed, Heavy Rainfall Wednesday

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph besides heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, the Home Ministry said.

The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Preparations for the impending cyclone were discussed at a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, a Home Ministry statement said.

The cyclone is expected to hit the Maharashtra coast by Wednesday afternoon or evening with high wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 1-2 metres in the coastal districts of the state, it said.

The NDRF has deployed 40 teams in Maharashtra, Gujarat and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Additional teams are also being airlifted. Rescue and relief teams of the Indian Army and the Indian Navy along with ships and aircrafts of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force have been put on standby.

Ships of the Indian Coast Guard are already engaged in rescuing fishermen at sea.

Officers of state governments and the UT apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They also assured that adequate stocks of essential supplies were available with them and that all emergency services were in readiness.

Bulk SMS facility provided by Telecom Department was being used to warn residents likely to be affected by the cyclone and evacuation of people was also underway.

Reviewing the preparedness of the states and central agencies, the cabinet secretary directed that all necessary measures be taken to complete evacuation of people from low-lying areas lying in the cyclone's path and ensure the return of all fishermen from the sea, the statement said.

The states and central agencies were told that special efforts may be made to ensure that essential medical services to COVID patients are not disrupted.

Agencies were also directed to activate contingency plans to ensure safety of power, telecommunication, nuclear, chemical, aviation and shipping infrastructure and assets.

Additional chief secretaries of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and adviser to administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu participated in the meeting through video conference.

Senior officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Shipping, Power, Railways, Telecommunications, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Atomic Energy, Chemicals and Petro Chemicals, Civil Aviation, Health, IMD, IDS, NDMA and NDRF attended the meeting.

The NCMC will meet again to take stock of the emerging situation, the statement said.

