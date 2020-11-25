New Delhi, November 25: Preparing for the worst, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are expected to be hit by the 'very severe' Cyclone Nivar by the end of the day, or by early hours of tomorrow morning, said SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF on Monday.

"The India Meteorological Department is categorising Cyclone Nivar as 'very severe'. With keeping the average gusting speed of 130-140 kilometres per hour in mind, we are preparing for the worst. Our teams have been on the ground for the last 2 days, and the rest will reach by today evening. Till now 25 teams are deployed through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including 19 teams in Tamil Nadu and six in Puducherry," said Pradhan. Also Read | Lakshmi Vilas Bank Withdrawal Cap to Go on November 27, Moratorium to be Lifted.

He further informed that a total of seven teams of NDRF have also been deployed in Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh, which share their border with Tamil Nadu. "If the need arises, we are prepared to airlift more teams wherever there is a requirement," he stated.

Pradhan informed that more than 30,000 people have been evacuated from Tamil Nadu and 7,000 people have been evacuated from Puducherry, and further praised the Central, state and local governments for working in tandem during rescue operations.

"All efforts are being made to minimise damage. Tamil Nadu has declared a holiday across the state and suspended public transportation for the day. Puducherry has enforced Section 144 in place to stop the big crowd from gathering at a place," NDRF DG added. Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: UGC-NET 2020 Exam Scheduled Tomorrow Stands Postponed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Earlier today, IMD said the cyclone is currently 190 kilometrs southeast of Puducherry and is moving at about 11 kilometres per hour in the northwest direction across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast.

As per IMD, at the time of crossing Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coast by the end of today, the wind speed would be about 120-130 kilometres per hour gusting to 145 kilometres per hour.

