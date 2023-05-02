New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The daily toll collection through FASTag system achieved a historic milestone on April 29, reaching an all-time high collection of Rs 193.15 crore, with 1.16 crore transactions recorded in a single day, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday.

Since FASTag was mandated by the government in February 2021, the number of toll plazas under the FASTag programme has increased from 770 to 1,228, including 339 state toll plazas. With a penetration rate of around 97 per cent and over 6.9 crore FASTag issued to users, the system has significantly improved the user experience by reducing waiting times at NH Fee Plazas, said the Ministry statement.

The Ministry further said the consistent and progressive adoption of the FASTag by highway users has enhanced the efficiency of toll operations and led to a more precise valuation of road assets, attracting further investment in India's highway infrastructure.

In addition to its effectiveness in toll collection, FASTag has facilitated seamless and secure contactless payment for parking fees at over 140 parking lots in over 50 cities across India.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is actively working towards finalizing the necessary requirements for the implementation of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling system for allowing free-flow tolling system in India, added the statement. (ANI)

